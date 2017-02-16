Illegal black market trading in taxi licences

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I have secured the full support of the Parliament to conduct a Parliamentary investigation into the NT taxi industry focusing on the allocation of taxi licences and the unlawful practice of sub-leasing of taxi licences.

It was agreed that the investigation will be undertaken by the Public Accounts Committee.

The taxi industry has been in a state of dysfunction for many years with some dubious decisions being made on how some taxi licences have been allocated, not using the accepted ballot system, and the proliferation of sub- leasing.

The industry is meant to be a highly regulated industry but instead a black market of trading sub-leases has been allowed to flourish.

The Department of Transport has presided over the systemic problems in the industry for years, perhaps decades.

I look forward to the committee recommending the reforms required to make this a fair and properly regulated industry for all stakeholders and customers.

Robyn Lambley MLA (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen