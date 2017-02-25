Pssst, here’s something hot

The Public Interest Disclosure Act 2008 makes whistleblowing legal. Now Opposition Leader Gary Higgins has gone a step further: He’s providing a hotline, 0455 880 173, and an email address ntpscuts@gmail.com for people to unburden themselves.

A spokesman says complaints and tip-offs will be treated as confidential and the Opposition will seek information, through the Parliamentary process if necessary.

Mr Higgins expects the contact facilities to be used mainly by public servants targeted to be sacked in Chief Minster Michael Gunner’s “indiscriminate cuts to the public service”.

Says Mr Higgins: “The Gunner Labor Government’s comments about eliminating ‘duplication’ and ‘inefficiencies’ are a smoke-screen for job cuts.

“Job cuts to remove duplication caused by their amalgamation of departments which inherently bring about inefficiencies.

“The Chief Minister has not been upfront with Territorians and it was left to the Treasurer to indicate that public sector jobs will go.”

Mr Higgins says the Government’s Commissioner for Public Employment website no longer contains quarterly break-downs of public service numbers.

“This valuable indicator should be immediately replaced so Territorians are able to accurately track public service numbers and the impact of the Gunner Labor Government’s economic mismanagement,” he said.