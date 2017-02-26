‘Game-changing project’: committee heads announced

Above: Minister Lauren Moss, flanked by Chansey Paech, Assistant Minister on the project, and Philip Watkins speaking to the ABC and Alice Springs News Online. No other media were present despite the national Indigenous gallery being the “centrepiece” of the Gunner Government’s plans for Alice Springs.

KIERAN FINNANE reports.

An initial six-month community consultation about the Territory Government’s project to build a national Indigenous art gallery will be headed by two prominent Aboriginal Central Australians, Hetti Perkins and Philip Watkins, as co-chairs of a steering committee.

Tourism and Culture Minister Lauren Moss made the announcement today.

Hetti Perkins has a national reputation as a curator, writer and consultant. She was the senior curator for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales for 13 years, and has been calling for a major stand-alone national Indigenous art space since her resignation from that position in 2011.

Philip Watkins is Chief Executive of Desart, the support and advocacy body for Central Australian Aboriginal art centres. He was formerly artistic and cultural director of Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute in Adelaide.

Ms Moss described the national Indigenous art gallery as the “next real game-changing project” for Central Australia.

She said the steering committee will conduct initial consultations with “the local and national community” on things like a governance structure for “a gallery of this significance”, the possible leveraging of private and government funding for the project (beyond her own government’s future pledge of $50m), possible locations, and plans for future community consultations.

In relation to location, she said the government would be making sure that the project revitalised Alice Springs, but they also want it to disperse visitors across the region (the art trails concept, from here to East Arnhem). She would not be drawn on the timing of the international design competition, which the Chief Minister has said will be launched this year.

She confirmed that the government’s intention for the gallery is to tell the story of Indigenous art across the country: this is the sense in which it will be national as well as “nationally significant”.

In 2014, at the opening of Desert Mob, Hetti Perkins spoke of work underway in Alice Springs on a repository of “our art for our mob”. The next day, at the Desert Mob symposium, she made brief mention of the need for a “series of regional institutions devoted to the collection and exhibition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art”.

She is quoted in today’s media release as saying, “Our culture makes us unique in the world and a dedicated National Indigenous Art Gallery will become an international cultural landmark.”

Mr Watkins said he is confident there will be support in Indigenous arts communities for a gallery of significance to be here in Alice Springs, as recognition of the significant contribution of central Australian arts to the national arts landscape.

“It’s long overdue that our arts are given a home,” he said, “and Alice Springs is the place for that.”

RELATED READING:

National Indigenous gallery: what should come first?