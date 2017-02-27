Moss challenge: Find Centre alternative to barra

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Tourism Minister Lauren Moss has thrown out a challenge for Central Australia to come up with a promotion to rival the Million Dollar Fish competition in the Top End.

Asked by the Alice Springs News Online during a media conference yesterday whether she would be open to suggestions – in the absence of barramundi in The Centre – she said: “Absolutely. The tourism board will obviously be looking at this as well.

“There’s no chance of barras here but I’m always happy to hear people’s ideas for new campaigns.

“This is an incredible apart of the world and we should be looking looking at these unique opportunities.”

Ms Moss said eight barras had been caught so far in the second round of the competition, with a few days left.

There had been 45,000 registrations for the competition. Although Territorians caught all the eight fishes – and got $10,000 prize money each – 55% of those registering were from interstate.

“They brought $9m into the economy last year, We’re up on registrations.”

“These are people coming to the NT, spending money with local businesses and tourism operators. It’s a really great campaign for the Top End.

A spokesman for Ms Moss says the Million Dollar Fish is budgeted by the NT Government at $350,000 per year which includes operational and marketing costs.

“The prizes are underwritten by CrownBet as the major sponsor. It is CrownBet that pays 100% of prize money throughout the campaign, with campaign partners contributing prizes,” says the spokesman.

The $1m fish is still out there.