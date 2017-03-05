Clay pans mob: Gathering trash can be fun

This morning’s tally for the Ilparpa Claypans Lovers: 25 bags of rubbish including four bags of recyclables, one bag of broken glass and eight tyres.

Add to that heaps of car parts, including numerous roped up bonnets and a surfboard previously used for “carving up the claypans,” as organiser Stacy Hughes describes it.

Then there were four car bodies, made easily accessible by the Outback 4WD club.

“Thank you to all that mob,” says Ms Hughes in tribute to 38 volunteers helping out this morning.

PHOTOS by MARIE RANCON. At top (from left): Matura, Kate, Donna, Demi, Jimmy, Stacy, Wayne, Johannes, Glenn • Above: Rachel, Phoenix and and Be.