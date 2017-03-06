Karl Hampton CAAMA boss amidst ‘Aboriginalisation’ row

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Former Labor MLA for Stuart, local Aboriginal man Karl Hampton (at right in the photo, with former Chief Minister Paul Henderson), is the new CEO of CAAMA.

He is following two non-Aboriginal people into the Aboriginal broadcaster’s top job, days after station manager Gman resigned over “Aboriginalisation,” triggering a storm of public protest.

CAAMA board member Tracey Brand says when Mr Hampton decided to apply for the CEO position late last year, he resigned as the chairman of the CAAMA board.

During Mr Hampton’s chairmanship the contract of the previous CEO, Michael Robinson, non-Aboriginal, was was not renewed. Joanne Miller, also non-Aboriginal, was appointed acting CEO while a national recruitment process was under way.

Ms Brands says Mr Hampton’s appointment was made “after an open national recruitment process conducted by the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations (ORIC)”.

When asked whether the organisation has an “Aboriginalisation” policy Ms Barnd: “Yes, it is a policy to employ, support and develop Aboriginal people based on competency and skill set.”

She says the board will give preference to Aboriginal job applicants but will employ non-Indigenous people when no competent Aborigines are available.

“We want to grow our own workforce,” says Ms Brand.

She says Gman resigned of his own accord. “People resign every day. It was a voluntary resignation.”

Gman was with CAAMA for 16 years, the first six as a volunteer.

Ms Brand praised him for “expanding the CAAMA footprint, the fantastic work he did,” and “the selfless decision” not to stand in the way of the “Aboriginalistion” policy.

She says similar policies that preference Aboriginal job candidates are in place in other Aboriginal community controlled organisations, such as Tangentyere and Congress, the ABC and the NT Government.

Mr Hampton will start his new job tomorrow.

He has previously worked at Ngurratjuta HR & Labour Hire, Ninti One, the Commonwealth Public Service and Aboriginal organisations including Tangentyere Council and the Central Land Council.

He is a board member of Imparja Television and the Indigenous Remote Communications Association (IRCA) and a committee member of the Central Australian Football Club (Redtails).