Three absconders: Then there was one …

One of three youths who absconded from the juvenile detention centre in Alice Springs on Sunday is still at large.

He is 16-year-old Jacob Long (pictured), of Indigenous appearance, 174 cm tall and of medium build with short dark hair.

Police says: “Whilst he is not considered dangerous, we ask that members of the public do not approach him if sighted, and instead contact police on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

The alarm was raised at about 3pm on March 5 and a search for the detainees started. All three were described as not considered a risk to public safety.