Elders appeal to respect sacred sites

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Last Friday a fire was lit and burnt across Akeyulerre / Billygoat Hill, in the centre of Alice Springs.

Luckily there was no damage to private property and the fire was put out by the fire brigade.

However, there was damage to an important sacred site and also to some sacred trees that are a part of this site.

This is very disturbing for the traditional owners and other Arrernte people who have a strong respect for their traditional culture.

The elders and community associated with Akeyulerre Inc, the Arrernte Healing Centre would like to remind people that the town of Alice Springs has been built upon a sacred landscape. Even though the land is now covered in houses and roads and so on the spirit of the land still lives on.

We would also like to ask tourists, and visitors to Alice Springs from outside communities, and also local residents both Arrernte and Non-Arrernte, please respect our sacred heritage. Please don’t light random fires, help look after our country and respect our sites.

Amelia Turner Kngwarreye, Chairperson,

and the Elders from Akeyulerre Inc.