Dylan Voller ‘no comment’ on kill list

Dylan Voller today answered “no comment” to a question from the Alice Springs News Online whether he had drawn up a kill list.
National media have reported that a hand-written list, allegedly written by Mr Voller and submitted to the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory, had been leaked.
The list shown had six names on it. According to the Australian Newspaper, the list was entitled “People to Kill”, and the piece of paper includes “run him over”, “slice his throat” and “stab him in the neck” as ways to allegedly bring about the deaths of the people named.
“Drop a 50kg weight on his head” and “stab him with a pencil” are also mentioned, says the Australian.
At noon today Mr Voller (in the centre of the photo above) took part in a demonstration of about 20 people, including his mother, in Alice Springs where the commission is sitting for three days.
Briefly speaking to media he said he was at the protest to support the other young people giving evidence “because everyone around the country and the world is supporting me”.
He said he is “going good” at Bushmob, a diversionary program for young people in conflict with the law.
Let him that is without sin cast the first stone.View Comment
Who has never said in frustration: “On of those day I will kill you”?
Only those who are faultless have the right to pass judgment on others.
I’m pretty sure that there is less support for him than he imagines.View Comment
Interesting: 20 people out of 26,000 says more about you than any amount of self promoting propaganda.
But your handwritten death list [should it be proven to exist, would speak] volumes of your character and the gullibility of those that support you.
[Text in Italics added by the Editor.]View Comment