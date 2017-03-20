What next, Lord Adam?

Sir – Adam Giles and Willem Westra van Holthe (pictured) are two of our former Country Liberal MLA’s who have applied for honorific titles from the Queen. Together with Peter Styles and Peter Chandler they are now Honorable.

 

It beggars belief that the current Labor administration appears to have signed off on their applications, thus making a mockery of the whole process. Next we know there may be applications for knighthoods.

 

Other eligible former Country Liberal MLA’s didn’t apply. They in fact are more honourable than the likes of the now Honourable Adam Giles and the Honourable Willem Westra van Holthe.

 

While many Territorians would have been choking on their weaties on Sunday morning when reading about our newly titled former MLAs, others would consider that our now Honourable gentlemen should have ‘Dis’ placed in front of their titles.

 

Bruce Francais

Katherine

 

 

 

Posted: March 20, 2017

3 Comments (starting with the most recent)

@n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
  1. Scarlett Grant
    Posted March 20, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    A bit early on the April fools joke.

  2. Interested Community Member
    Posted March 20, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    What a joke, how could this happen?

  3. James T Smerk
    Posted March 20, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    It doesn’t matter whom you vote in, both parties are just as bad as another. Can we have a Trump to vote for, or maybe someone who will be honest?

