What next, Lord Adam?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Adam Giles and Willem Westra van Holthe (pictured) are two of our former Country Liberal MLA’s who have applied for honorific titles from the Queen. Together with Peter Styles and Peter Chandler they are now Honorable.

It beggars belief that the current Labor administration appears to have signed off on their applications, thus making a mockery of the whole process. Next we know there may be applications for knighthoods.

Other eligible former Country Liberal MLA’s didn’t apply. They in fact are more honourable than the likes of the now Honourable Adam Giles and the Honourable Willem Westra van Holthe.

While many Territorians would have been choking on their weaties on Sunday morning when reading about our newly titled former MLAs, others would consider that our now Honourable gentlemen should have ‘Dis’ placed in front of their titles.

Bruce Francais

Katherine