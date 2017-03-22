Melanka development break-through: Work starts next week

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The long wait for the Melanka development is over at last: Work starts on Saturday week, April 1 – and this is not a joke.

All it will take – after all this time – are several teams of six Space Cadets and three adult Droids, 150 pallets, heaps of boards planks, beams refrigerator size boxes.

“We are building a space station,” says co-ordinator Eugene Blom.

“The contractors, age range six to 14, need a hammer, battery operated drill or driver with phillips head and hex head drivers, a few 3/16′ , 1/8” drill bits maybe. Or a handsaw,” says Mr Blom.

“Any big headed nails and screws you bring will go into the communal store. Same with ducttape.

“Plan your own lunch – bring cash – there will probably be a BBQ and we might need more duct tape,” he says.

“Kids are the boss here. All adults must support youth decisions unless safety is seriously breached.”

And, oh, the developers are not an interstate company making poker machines. They are the local Scouts.

You can reach them on 0408 198 256 or gl.alicesprings@nthq.scouts.com.au