Love thy neighbour

“The community you want starts at your front door.”

This was the motto for Sunday’s Neighbourhood Day with events across the town, ranging from street morning teas, to larger community events held in local parks.

Families were baking biscuits and taking them to neighbours in their street.

The event was auspiced by Relationships Australia and organised by community members, says volunteer Jonathan Pilbrow.

“They were fun filled family events with games, children happily playing together, the sharing of food and a chance for locals to connect or meet for the first time,” he says.

At Dixon Park tree planting was the main activity, with the Alice Springs Town Council donating 50 trees, and doing all of the preparation work for the planting.

That event was hosted by Mayor Damien Ryan, who provided this photo.

Some events will be held throughout April. 25 events were registered, double last year’s number.

They took place in Gillen Park (East Side), Dixon Park (Braitling), Campbell Park (Braitling), Lyndavale Park (Larapinta) as well as at various suburban streets around Alice Springs.