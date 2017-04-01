Cool weather ahead after hottest March for some

The high pressure system in the Bight will bring dry, windy conditions to southern NT over the weekend, according to the Bureau of Metereology.

It says the southern districts of the NT can expect a continuation of the cooler temperatures which recently brought a welcome change to the record-breaking March heat.

The rainfall outlook for southern districts indicates an increased chance of below average rainfall across the next three months.

However, rainfall this wet season at Darwin Airport is currently the sixth highest on record, with a month still to go until the season officially ends.

The April average for Darwin Airport is 100.4mm, and if this is achieved, Darwin will finish the Wet ranked third overall.

For most of the Territory, rainfall was close to average apart from the far south which experienced very dry conditions. Alice Springs airport has not recorded any rain now since February 7.

The entire Northern Territory experienced above average temperatures for the month of March.

Territory-wide, the mean maximum and minimum temperatures were both within half a degree of highest on record.

In southern NT, several locations recorded their highest March mean daily maximum temperature since records began.