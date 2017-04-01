It’s a no-brainer

“Tennant Creek has completely unacceptable rates of crime. Residential break-ins in Tennant Creek are up by 58% and offences against the person are up by 18%,” says Independent MLA Robyn Lambley.

The more police the fewer crimes. Right?

Wrong.

Australia has a population of 23.13m and has 60,000 police officers. That’s one police officer for every 386 people.

Tennant Creek has a population of 3062 and has 44 police officers. That’s one police officer for every 70 people.

That’s is five and a half times as many cops per capita than Australia has. It’s apparently the world record.

Worth keeping in mind next time you hear some pollie hyperventilating about more police, more police.

Hint to the battlers against fracking: People owning land under Aboriginal Land Rights – about half the Northern Territory – are assured statutory royalties of 10% on the value of money earned from mineral resources, including gas, on their land. And they have right to veto mining – unlike non-Aboriginal landholders.

Talking about mining: As one of our readers observed, commuting to the proposed Titjikala salt mine by rail would be the cleverest way, the most fuel efficient and safest. The workers living in Alice would be a huge boon, of course. And if we had a bullet train the trip would take just 20 minutes. Who needs FIFO?

