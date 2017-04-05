Vinnies in Alice barely surviving

By ERWIN CHLANDA

St Vincent de Paul, after being a Godsend to many poor people in Alice Springs, assisting them with a string of initiatives and run by just three staff and 120 volunteers, with a dedicated conference, is now but a shadow of its former self.

The self-sufficient and financially stable organisation declined from June last year when after the resignation of centre manager Melissa Durston, personnel from Queensland, on FIFO assignments, took over, says her successor Ruth Fox.

While the shop survives with a skeleton staff, the emergency assistance office and food van are shut down and clothes donations, without even removing them from their bags, are being taken to the dump.

Previously surplus was taken to the Salvos, sent to Vinnies in Tennant Creek or given to other local op shops.

Mrs Fox, who was engaged late last year, recently was given just minutes of notice to leave the premises, five days short of the end of her probation period.

She says the number of volunteers was down to six or seven when she took over, and after her sacking only four remain.

There was no hand-over of the operation which was well-organised less than a year ago.

Ms Durston says in Alice Springs there is a level of need for Vinnies that is 15 times greater than the national average, because of the large percentage of impoverished people.

Ms Durston is well-known in the business community for organising the CEO Sleep-outs.

“I am very disappointed that the organisation has deteriorated so quickly under Queensland management,” she says.

Vinnies Queensland and NT spokesman Hayden Calderwood, when asked to comment, said: “Thank you for the opportunity to respond [but] I’m sure you can understand due to the sensitivity of the matter and to respect the privacy of all individuals involved, we can’t delve into the particulars around volunteer or staff changes.”