150 mountain bikers plus supporters to head for Alice

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The CARR-Alice Springs Mountain Bike Club’s annual mountain bike stage race is less than two weeks away. Running over Easter, the race comprises three stages.

Around 150 riders will take part, coming from the Northern Territory and all over Australia.

The race has one of the highest interstate participant rates of all mountain bike races in Australia with around half of the riders coming from interstate, accompanied by family and friends.

It also one of the highest participant rates for women.

Saturday’s race is also round three of Mountain Biking Australia’s Marathon Series and will be hotly contested by some of Australia’s best mountain bikers.

Current Australian Champion Brendan “Trekky” Johnston will be racing former champion Andy Blair, with local riders Luke Pankhurst and Ben Gooley in top form to further challenge.

Regular visitor to Alice Springs, James Downing will return and is always in the mix. First timer Justin Morris is another rider who could mix it up.

In a strong women’s field we have locals Georgina Landy and Nicola Jelenik, who will challenge former National Champion Jenny Blair, recently returned to training after having her first child and up and coming racer Briony Mattocks.

All riders will go on to ride the next two days, riding 75 km, 24 km and 36 km each day, totally 135 km over Easter.

Easter is about participation and fun. For riders who are not so fit, there are easier options.

Easter Mini is an introduction to stage racing with courses of 20 km, 13 km and 23 km each day. Riders can also opt to ride any two of the stages by entering the single stage’and get a two-for-one bonus.

Paul Darvodelsky

CARR-Alice Springs Mountain Bike Club