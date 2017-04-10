Missing Turf Club money still a mystery

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Seven months after a suspected theft by a staff member of the Alice Springs Turf Club, which in 2015 received $1.1m in grants from the NT Government, a police investigation seems not to have made significant progress.

The club received $900,000 in operational grants last year.

With the club’s major event, the Alice Springs Cup, just a week away, the minister responsible for the ongoing funding, Natasha Fyles, and the president of the club, Craig Lambley, are both saying they cannot comment because police are still investigating.

And police are not saying anything further.

The reasons for the delay are not immediately obvious.

Police confirm there is only one suspect.

It is understood that although that person is interstate, their whereabouts is known as there is no search in progress. The time frame of the suspected offence is also known and so is its location, and no doubt the amount missing.

Police Assistant Commissioner Danny Bacon says fraud investigations are very complex and often require forensic accounting.

The department of Ms Fyles would not comment, but an official last week agreed to endeavour to obtain answers to these “general” questions (no answers received thus far):-

Who in a club is responsible for the proper use of government grants?

What are the steps and dates of the acquittal process?

What happens if a suspected fraudster cannot be found or is unable to refund the stolen money?

If the money wasn’t stolen from the government but from a club, which in turn got it from another non-government entity, and the money was clearly not spent pursuant to the conditions of the grant, what happens next?

Who re-imburses the taxpayer?

And, we may add, who’s going to give the public some answers?

We emailed these questions at noon on Thursday last week. We still do not have an answer.

PHOTO from the club’s website.