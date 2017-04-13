They must be joking!

Comment by KIERAN FINNANE
No, it’s not an Easter bunny gone astray from a nearby shopping centre. This mild steel, laser cut yellow rabbit bolted to its massive concrete plinth is ‘public art’ and it’s staying, marking the entrance to the reopened thoroughfare between Parsons Street and the Hartley Street carpark, which provides the main access to the new Supreme Court building.
As the visual marker of the approach to the court, the one-minute wonder rabbit – no plaque yet but surely from the Melbourne studio of Peter Mclisky (see image at bottom) – is dismaying.
“Dignified, stately, and authoritative”: these were the qualities sought by the Territory Government for the building.
They are shallow enough given the scope of what could have been striven for – such as an expression of “a fair and accessible legal system for the community”, in keeping with the Department of the Attorney-General and Justice’s vision statement.
Careful thinking about those terms in the context of our troubled jurisdiction – in which Aboriginal people make up 80% of the court lists despite being only a third (36%) of the region’s population – would have led to a very different result.
The thinking would have meant consultation, but there was none, virtually guaranteeing the massive missed opportunity that we now must live with for decades to come.
The government had its technical requirements as to the function of the court spaces, but otherwise it was open slather, underwritten by a 20 year leasing agreement, for owners of the site, the developer 19 Parsons Street Pty Ltd, an affiliated company of Sitzler Bros.
The building, despite its grandiosity and solemn proclamation of its principle purpose, is a commercial building – built for profit. Sitting above the lower storeys housing two court rooms and related spaces, are the fully glazed oval-shaped upper levels available to commercial tenants. (An early taker for their “abundance of natural light” and “incredible views of the awesome Central Australian landscape” – to quote the real estate blurb – is the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.)
So we shouldn’t be too dismayed by the rabbit. In many ways the form of this feral invasive species is the perfect representation of what has gone on here – the repudiation of all that is rooted in this place, including all the small steps taken between its peoples to better understand one another and so better live together in this hard, beautiful environment.
Left: Supreme Court building viewed from Hartley Street. Photo by Prue Crouch.
But wait, the building may be a privately-owned commercial venture, but the thoroughfare out front is public land, vested in the Alice Springs Town Council, and they have a public art policy and a Public Art Advisory Committee, don’t they?
Well, in a confidential meeting in August last year our civic leaders specifically negotiated away any role in relation to public art for the thoroughfare. Why this should have been a matter discussed behind closed doors and never put to the public is not clear.
Council business papers for March this year show they executed a deed of agreement with 19 Parsons Street Pty Ltd, through its director Michael Sitzler. The term of the deed is 20 years and its main purpose is to formalise arrangements for the cleaning, repair and maintenance of the thoroughfare, which will be council’s responsibility in return for an annual $5000 contribution by 19 Parsons Street.
In the background notes to the recommendation that council sign this deed of agreement, council solicitor Chris Turner notes: “The minutes of the [August 2016 Ordinary] meeting record that the CEO advised that the development of public art would be decided by the Public Art Advisory Committee and come from its budget line and it was resolved that the public art section be removed from the negotiation.” [Emphasis added.]
So that’s that. No joke.
Below: Public art anyone? Some of the variations on a theme from Peter Mclisky and this in a town that is a hub for desert Aboriginal art, acclaimed the world over, and soon to be the starting point of the Territory Government’s $100m Arts Trail initiative.
12 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
The rabbit is quite symbolic. An introduced species that continues to decimate this land costing millions trying to eradicate…….or on a more mocking note the two ears could represent two fingers…..lest we forget.View Comment
I went to see the rabbit for myself.
Two kids walked past, talking in language.
Then one said to the other in English,
“That’s the bunny court.”
So there we have it – out of the mouth of babes and infants – the local name for the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory.View Comment
Your headline says it all, Kieran. It beggars belief.View Comment
It can’t have been very expensive!View Comment
The more I think about this the more upset I feel. People go to the Supreme Court when they are facing events that are often lifechanging and tragic. It’s a serious time when you need to be at the court house. [The insensitivity of placing] this silly rabbit there. Where is the sense of place, the understanding of needing to provide the correct tone for people at the crossroads of their lives? If a family member has been assaulted, murdered, robbed, you will spend time at this place. Art can provide a spot for reflection and healing.View Comment
Alice’s Yellow Peril (reference to Ron Robertson-Swann’s sculpture for those about to lynch…). How pathetic, and therefore, as previously stated, in perfect harmony with the building and the process of its creation, really.
Given it is funded by the people, and in a spirit of ‘transparency’ that reflects the design ideology behind the glass Ark, could we know how much this work and its (significant) plinth cost, and how the selection was made?View Comment
Thanks for writing this Kieran. It really does seem a fitting ridiculous cherry on top of a bloody sad and awful new development. Still can’t believe this slipped past so many of us who would have willingly fought to restrict such a monstrosity. So worried for the grand narrative this building asserts as it towers and casts shadows across town. A tragic metaphor in steel and glass. As if a sprightly yellow bunny fixes any of it.View Comment
Surprised they didn’t transport the Stuart statue there as a companion for the Rabbit. Both feral invasive species.View Comment
Given the whole sorry saga of this development, I’d suggest the addition of this peculiar example of public art is entirely appropriate in the circumstances.View Comment
The new edifice of the NT Supreme Court is extraordinarily symbolic of all that is wrong with our experiment in responsible self-government, with all its largely unaccountable intimate interaction with bureaucracy, business and the law.
However, far more relevant for me is the timing of this commercial development’s completion. I’ve pointed out previously that Alice Springs is a barometer of the economic climate, and this is most evident in the history of high rise development proposals and constructions in our town – it’s quite uncanny. Moreover, the greater the proposals or actual construction of high rise in Alice Springs the more severe is the economic recession associated with those occasions.
From my perspective this building is on target for heralding the next major economic recession. Irrespective of any assurances to the contrary given by politicians or economists, there appears to be an inexorable alignment of factors indicating that Australia’s national economy has become a house of cards.
OMG! is all I can come up with. I laughed uncontrollably for about 5 minutes, then the sad truth sank in. This rabbit is for the staying. How utterly frightening!View Comment
On the other hand the bunny is a clever riposte to the pompous and over dominant Supreme Court building.View Comment
It says that Alice Springs is not dominated by law and order.
We can laugh at ourselves.
We are fun loving, welcoming people
It’s very smart communication.
Well done
I love it.
All I can say is how bloody ridiculous. A better choice would have been a Kangaroo, a bloody rabbit? Or maybe that’s Peter Rabbit looking for god knows what, maybe wisdom from within the great ship in the desert.View Comment