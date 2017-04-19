Medical training gets shot in the arm

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Medical students in Alice Springs and Darwin will have greater opportunities to live, study and work closer to home through the creation of two Regional Training Hubs.

They are two of 26 regions across rural and regional areas that will benefit from a Federal $28.5m investment between 2016-17 and 2018-19.

It forms an essential component of the Integrated Rural Training Pipeline for Medicine that is helping to get more doctors and health professionals into regional Australia.

The hubs will work with local health services to help move medical students through the pipeline, enabling students to continue training in the Territory through university into postgraduate medical training and then work in the NT.

Nigel Scullion (pictured)

Senator for the NT