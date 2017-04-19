Protect NT’s 457 visa privileges, says Higgins

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The NT Government should fight to protect the special recognition of the Northern Territory for section 457 visas under the Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA) in the wake of the Australian Government’s announcement yesterday.

The DAMA is the only agreement of its kind in Australia. It was negotiated by the Country Liberals Government to recognise the Territory’s special workforce needs.

“The previous government, together with the Chamber of Commerce, worked tirelessly to increase our skilled workforce. We came away with an agreement. We came away with a good deal for the Territory. The Labor Government needs to fight to do the same.

These concessions include access to some occupations that are not available under the standard Subclass 457 visa arrangements and limited concessions for English language requirements and salary levels.

Labor needs to fight not just to preserve DAMA, but to strengthen and expand the program.

Gary Higgins (pictured)

Opposition Leader