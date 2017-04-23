Kids focus of Show but government will be a No Show

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Kids will be the major focus of the 58th Alice Springs Show on July 7 and 8.

President Rosie Gibbins says the Show Society will be partnering with the Central Australia Heath Service and supporting its “Thumbs Up for Clean Hands” campaign.

“Also, new this year is the Kids Zone in the Greatorex Pavilion with children’s activities, a rest stop for parents and baby change area sponsored by Yeperenye Shopping Centre.

“Show Girl is back – open to women aged 18 to 30 years.”

Ms Gibbins says that the Show has been selected as the venue for the Department of Public Housing for their long running tenants competition.

“Their competition is designed to reward tenants who nurture their gardens and encourage a sense of ‘pride in your place’.

“The competition has been running for over 30 years and is popular among a small group of tenants who enter each year.”

Ms Gibbins is worried about the number of trade exhibitors applying for stalls being “well down” on last year and the NT Government will not be attending any regional shows this year, the society has been notified, she says.

“It’s up to individual departments to make their own arrangements.”