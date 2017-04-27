Elferink attacks ABC’s Four Corners: Royal Commission

By KIERAN FINNANE

John Elferink, former NT Corrections Minister, has raised in his statement to the Royal Commission “trenchant criticism” of how he was dealt with by the ABC’s Four Corners and of the calibre of the story Australia’s Shame.

Left: Mr Elferink takes his oath this morning.

Within a week of the airing of the program last July, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the appointment of the Royal Commission.

Although Mr Elferink’s statement, as released to the media after it was tendered in the course of this morning’s proceedings, has been redacted, this material will be put before the commission.

Counsel Assisting Peter Morrissey SC was at first concerned about the commission receiving the material. He said it does expose an arguable case for grievance on behalf of Mr Elferink but it could generate a lengthy and distracting side issue.

He also noted that the ABC is not at present legally represented at the commission, but has indicated it would object to the tendering of this material and he proposed to defer a decision on whether it would ultimately be received.

However by the time the commission broke for lunch today, he said he was being “overly fussy” and that the material was “capable of some relevance”, withdrawing any objection.

He said it would appear likely that ABC might seek to put some responsive material, but that is a matter for them.

Mr Elferink is represented at the commission by Andrew Harris QC. He had already accepted deferral but said he would ultimately argue for the material’s relevance to the commission.

Mr Harris said the material was not intended as a distraction, however the broadcast had been unarguably woven into the commission.

To date there has been no treatment of what happened – Mr Elferink was interviewed for five to six hours by the ABC, making available a “warts and all” account of what had occurred and was occurring in the detention system, yet most of the interview had not found its way into their report.

Commissioner Margaret White had commented to Mr Morrissey that the Four Corners program is referred to in nearly every (media) report about the commission: “Like it or not, it is a reference point”.

She noted the “pretty strong words” Mr Elferink was using in the statement and said ABC would need to be heard.