10 ideas for revitalising the Alice Springs CBD

Independent Member for Araluen Robyn Lambley (pictured) is getting the jump on the government with ideas for revitalising the CBD on which the Michael Gunner has promised to spend $20m.

No ideas from the government have been announced so far.

She says the owners and landlords of CBD properties need to be engaged and take some responsibility for the revitalization of the CBD. Without the inclusion of landlords, this whole process will be difficult.

An audit needs to be done on current NT Government and Local Government funding allocated to maintaining the CBD: Could this money be better utilized, more targeted and used more creatively and efficiently? Can things be done differently to improve our CBD by Northern Territory and local Government?

The Government needs to establish an Alice Springs CBD infrastructure fund (equivalent to the former Northern Territory Tourism Infrastructure fund) whereby CBD property owners can apply for funding to improve their shop fronts. Small grants of $5000 to $20,000 to landlords could be offered to spruce up their shop fronts with sign writing, painting, panelling, temporary murals and so on.

No vacant CBD property should be left appearing vacant or derelict. Landlords should be encouraged and assisted to maintain and decorate their vacant shop fronts.

Open up the whole of the Todd Mall during the week: Many long term locals who remember Todd Street before it was closed off and made into a mall consider that the Mall has never been successful. It has not drawn the economic activity that it was meant to. Allowing traffic to access the mall one way would provide a boost to business and general activity. It could be closed on market days and for other festivals and gatherings.

Have a clear time frame for this “revitalisation process” – no more than two to three years. Past attempts to revitalise the Alice Springs have dragged out for too long, with plenty of talk but no action. This needs to be an action orientated plan with strict short to medium term time frames, says Mrs Lambley.

A balance needs to be struck between creative, practical, affordable and functional. Previous attempts at this process have been hijacked by people with “no skin in the game” and who were not particularly concerned about practical considerations. The emphasis has to be on creative options that are affordable and easily maintained.

The national iconic indigenous art gallery should be located at the old Melanka Site. The placement of this $50m National iconic Indigenous Art Gallery in the Alice Springs CBD will serve to turn around the whole CBD with its synergies with many other iconic venues and features in the CBD.

The revitalisation of the CBD should also embrace contemporary Community Safety and Crime prevention strategies.

Difficult decisions need to be made on what has to stay and what can be removed or changed in the CBD? This is always controversial.