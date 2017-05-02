Higgins calls Budget an enduring burden but builders are happy

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The “wild spending” in the Budget will leave “a legacy of deficit, debt and interest repayments that will burden Territorians for years,” says Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured).

“This is made worse because there is no plan to roll-back the deficit or to repay debt,” says Opposition Leader, Gary Higgins.

“Net debt will climb to $5.5 billion in 2021 – blowing-out the debt to revenue ratio from 36% to 87%.

“These are the debt levels the Country Liberals inherited from Labor in 2012 and worked hard to reduce. Manison’s Mastercard has returned unacceptable debt to the Budget.

“The vast majority of infrastructure spending is non-productive, won’t create long-term sustainable jobs and means, rather than generating wealth, operational costs will actually drain the Budget.

“It is bad enough that Labor has no plan to repay Manison’s Mastercard, but it is unforgiveable that they are actively turning away private investment dollars.”