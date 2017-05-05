Fossils display will be in former Westpac building

 

Westpac Fossils 1

 

By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

The former Westpac building in Todd Mall will be the venue of the permanent fossils display announced by the government as part of its $20m “revitalisation” of the CBD.

 

Marcus Schutenko, Director of Museum and Art Gallery NT, said today the government will be spending $1.5m on the fit-out, after some changes which the landlord will be making.

 

The spacious building with a big window into the Mall was used during the recent film festival (pictured), for a cafe, outdoor seating, a small stage and screening movies in a generously sized rear room.

 

Mr Schutenko says the venue will be ready to be opened in the middle of next year.

 

 

 

