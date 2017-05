A former manager of the Alice Springs Turf Club, Graham Smith, has been charged with stealing more than $30,000 from the club.

Detective Senior Sergeant Allan Milner said police believe the offending took place between March 1 and September 1 last year.

The 47-year-old Smith has been charged with stealing and criminal deception.

Alice police say a summons file has been submitted for Smith to appear in the Alice Springs Local Court at a later date.