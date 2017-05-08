Boy, 12, accused of ram-raiding. Woman assaulted.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with 13 property offences, including car stealing and ram-raiding a business on Saturday, and a repeat performance by other perpetrators at Sadadeen this morning (at right and below).

And there is a police hunt for three young men (pictured) suspected of attacking a women in her Gillen home on the same day.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Malley said the child offender was allegedly involved in two unlawful entries.

“Along with alleged co-offenders he unlawfully entered a business on Traeger Avenue and stole five bicycles,” he said.

“They then unlawfully entered a business on the Stuart Highway and stole two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux and a Holden Commodore Station Wagon, and then ram-raided another business on the Stuart Highway.

“The Toyota Hilux has since been recovered.”

The 12-year-old was charged with unlawful entry of a dwelling and a building,stealing, damage to property, aggravated unlawful use of motor vehicle and trespass. He was remanded in custody to appear in the Alice Springs Local Court today.

Detective Acting Superintendent Peter Dash said a 39-year-old woman was assaulted after she approached three offenders who were allegedly trespassing in her yard at about 4:50pm.

“One of the males punched the woman in the face causing minor injuries,” he said.

All offenders are is described as being of indigenous appearance and of slim build.

One has short dark hair, wearing a grey jumper, with a black backpack and black cap.

The second is wearing a short sleeved hoodie with white stripes on the sleeve and a black cap.

The third suspected offender has short dark hair, wearing a brown shirt and black pants.

If anyone has any information about the identity of these three offenders please contact Police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000, says Supt Dash.