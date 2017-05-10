Federal Budget: Stand on your own two feet, NT!

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Federal Budget is a wake-up call for the Territory to stand on its own two feet, says Kay Eade (pictured), CEO the Chamber of Commerce in Alice Springs.

As Canberra is reducing its subsidising of welfare in the NT, “we will need to raise more money locally, and exploiting gas reserves appears to be an obvious opportunity,” she says.

“With the GST diminishing we need to become more self sustaining. Do we want to be a welfare state forever?”

Ms Eade says the funding in the Budget for developing onshore gas is an opportunity that the Territory may need to take advantage of.

The new “astronomical” fees to be charged employers of immigrant workers or temporary visa holders will hit hard regional towns such as Alice Springs which rely heavily on staff from overseas.

The local hospital – the town’s biggest employer – is an example.

She says it is regrettable that there is nothing in the Budget to encourage Australians who are unemployed to move outside the big cities.

“Without immigrants or people on temporary visas the nation’s regional towns will not be able to grow.”

Good news in the Budget is the tax relief on investments up to $20,000 for companies turning over less than $1m.

On the other hand, “slugging” the big banks may result in higher costs of borrowing which will affect investment and growth, says Ms Eade.

There is good news for local government: The Federal Assistance Grants, which had been frozen since 2014, will now again be linked to the Cost Price Index (CPI).