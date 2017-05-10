Man sought for indecent assault

Alice Springs Police have released a comfit of a man wanted in relation to an alleged indecent assault.

Detective Senior Constable Paul Parkanyi said it occurred about 5.30am on Sunday, 23 April, on Stott Terrace.

“The offender is described as tall and slim and of indigenous appearance aged in his 20s. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a flat peak, as well as a grey and black zip-up jacket and shorts,” he says.

“Anyone who recognises the man should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”