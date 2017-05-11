No Brainer # 3: Tourists in swags, playing chicken with cars

What’s the productivity (back of the envelope) of a square kilometre running (A) cattle and (B) tourists?

A: The current price of a steer is $1000. It takes three years to be ready for sale. The carrying capacity is two head per square kilometre. Two steers = $2000 after three years = $666 per year.

B: Sleeping in the swag under our fabled star sky in a place with zero pollution after a meal cooked on the open fire and a few beakers of red wine – the dream of any city dweller: 10 guests per camp, 10 camps = 100 people @ $200 a head = $20,000 per night.

Doing the swags in the 250 days a year outside the very hot time would turn over $5m per year. That means with running tourists, the profitability of our square kilometre is 7500 times greater than running cattle. And you could still run the cattle as well.

• • •

Bear in mind we’re having a Royal Commission which concerns itself with the safety of and appropriate care for young people. It will cost us, best guess, in the vicinity of $50m.

On May 6 at 19 minutes past 7pm Mark Tulleken posted this on Facebook: “Please be careful when driving up near Yirara College tonight … on the Stuart Highway. 6 young ladies having fun playing chicken with vehicles by running backwards and forwards in front of them. Police have been notified, hopefully they dont get hurt or worse.”

We don’t know Mr Tulleken. We sent him a message via Facebook which he may not have received. Maybe he doesn’t exist. But whoever wrote that message sounds like a person concerned about young people in mortal danger – that section of the highway has a 80 kmh speed limit and it is likely to have been in the dark. There have been many fatalities on that stretch.

The tone and the format of the FB post certainly do not suggest it is the product of hysterical person or a mischief maker.

What did the police do? Not much. It sent out a patrol which did not spot any girls. The patrol returned.

When pressed, the police gave us the following statement: “Police received a report of a group of youths walking on the road near the Yirara College, in Alice Springs. When Police attended the youths had already disbanded. There was no evidence to say where the youths were from.”

“Walking?” There is a big difference between walking and playing chicken in traffic.

Clearly, neither did the police seek any “evidence to say where the youths were from”.

There are three likely places – Yirara College, which is a boarding school for teenagers.

And there are the town camps, New Ilparpa and Karnte, in the vicinity. But the police didn’t even place a phone call.

What did the Department of Families do? The department says it has a 24/4 response team at “Central Intake” to deal with reports of potential harm.

The incident with the girls was not reported to them and consequently nothing was done.