Councillor fumes over new power station plans

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A proposal to run the new $75m power station at Owen Springs remotely from Darwin has come under fire from Town Councillor Steve Brown.

Territory Generation (TG), which is 100% NT Government owned, is tight lipped about reports that there will be massive job losses in Alice Springs.

When we put questions to TG last week it replied: “The Electrical Trades Union (ETU) and TG participated in a conference before the Fair Work Commission and agreed to have further discussions on the issue.

“The Fair Work Commission has requested the matter now remain private between the two parties and to this end, TG will not make any further public comment about this process.”

Cr Brown (pictured), who says he understands that 30 to 60 Alice Springs people may lose their jobs if the control systems are moved north, calls TG’s claim an outrage: “There is another party to this issue and that is damn well the community of Alice Springs.

“This is a government owned business which has responsibility to the community, not just some private firm moving jobs from our town to the capital,” says Cr Brown who is an electrical contractor.

“They are silencing the workers and trying to sneak jobs out of town without telling us. Are they trying to turn Alice Springs into a Fly-in, Fly-out camp?”

TG and the ETU met in Darwin on Saturday. No information has been available.

The closure of the old Ron Goodin power station in the middle of the town is now imminent and has been planned for many years, largely because of its noise affecting the near-by up-market Golf Course Estate and the Hidden Valley town camp.

However, while some job losses were expected with the closure of the Ron Goodin plant, the proposal of remotely controlling the new installation at Brewer Estate is coming as a surprise for many.

PHOTOS from top: The new Owen Springs plant under construction • The noisy Ron Goodin power station in close vicinity of the Golf Course Estate.