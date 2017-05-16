Aboriginal woman from NSW to curate Parrtjima

The NT Government has appointed Rhoda Roberts AO (pictured) as curator of the second annual Parrtjima Festival in October.

Andrew Hopper, GM of the NT Major Events Company, in a media release says she “has a high-profile nationally and internationally as a respected Indigenous creative director, writer, producer and is a member of the Bundjalung nation, Widjabul clan of Northern New South Wales and South East Queensland.

“She is Head of First Nations Programming at Sydney Opera House, Festival Director of Boomerang at Bluesfest and was Creative Director of the Vivid Sydney Opera House Sails Projection in 2016.”

Mr Hopper says Ms Roberts will work closely with the Parrtjima Festival Reference Group, AGB Events, local Aboriginal artists and 40 art centres from across the desert region.

The release quotes Ms Roberts: “I have spent a great deal of time in Alice Springs and Darwin in my years as a journalist and film producer and working on arts events including Garma Festival and Darwin Festival.”