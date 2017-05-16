Mum to represent Alice at world triathlon meet

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The good news for 37-year-old Alice Springs wife, mum and small business employee Kate McIntyre is that she has qualified for the Triathlon World Championships in Canada in August, the only NT resident on the Aussie team.

The bad news is, she’s short of money. But the super fit athlete doesn’t see that as a hurdle: Her and her mates and supporters have set themselves a target of raising $8000 by the end of the month.

She is appealing to The Alice, her home for five years now, where she and her policeman husband are buying a house in the Eastside. They have a five year old son, Oliver.

Ms McIntyre is used to starting way behind and getting there. This is how she tells her story:-

I’m am a long time sufferer of anxiety and depression, currently managed by exercise and diet alone (not medicated). I have Triathlon and my training “tribe” to thank for this!

Pre 2015 I had no interest or involvement with any sport whatsoever, or anything remotely active. And I was terrible at sport as a kid – uncoordinated, no endurance etc.

But I started to feel like I needed some “me” time outside of the home, so took up spin class at the local gym.

I took part in my first triathlon in late 2015 – a Nano “come and tri” held by Alice Springs Triathlon Club: I swam breaststroke, rode a borrowed a hybrid bike, and walked most of the run.

But I was hooked and so the journey began.

Ms McIntyre can be contacted on 0408 256 393 or kate_mcintyre@bigpond.com