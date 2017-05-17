Police concerned about family of four

Police say they hold concerns for a family of four who were last heard from in Alice Springs on May 9.

Senior Sergeant Paula Dooley said Mac and Corinne Harvey, and their two daughters Holly and Madeline (pictured) are travelling Australia in a Silver Toyota Landcruiser, towing a Jayco caravan.

“It is believed that the family got their brakes fixed in Alice Springs and loaned a caravan fridge by an unknown service provider,” she said.

“The family holds concerns for their welfare as they have been in constant contact since they left.”

Sgt Dooley urged the family to make contact with family or police, and for anyone who may have come into contact with them contact police on 131 444.

UPDATE 9:50am

The family has now made contact. It is understood it was from King’s Canyon.

We have repeatedly asked police to cancel alerts of this kind in the same way as they are communicated to us, namely by emailed media release.

This was not done. Police emailed us the alert at 5:59 pm yesterday and did not cancel it.

We were informed by Facebook readers that family has now been in touch.

A police media spokesman told us they had posted this on their Facebook site. We told the spokesman that we have neither the time nor the inclination to check the police FB site every five minutes just in case they have posted an update.

We publish these alerts as a service to the community.

ERWIN CHLANDA, Editor