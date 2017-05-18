Cattle prices high again at today’s Alice auction

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Central Australian cattle in excellent condition were sold for more than $3m in the Alice Springs stockyards today, according to stock agent Jock McPherson.

They came from the north-west, north-east and southern parts of the region, with the Fogaty family’s Lucy Creek station topping the sale.

Mr McPherson says top prices for feedlot type cattle at the auction were $1400 a head, cows $1074 and bullocks more than $1600.

There were four major meat buyers, smaller operators, and a large number of feedlot buyers from SA, NSW, Queensland and Victoria, plus one live export company.

It was a “very strong sale,” says Mr McPherson, close to last year’s result.

The next cattle sale will be during the Alice Springs Show in early July.