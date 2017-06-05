Police seek man suspected of assault

Alice Springs police have released a comfit (pictured) of a man wanted in relation to an alleged assault.

Detective Sergeant Joedy Kitchen says the incident occurred at about 4:15pm on Friday, April 26 on Keckwick Avenue.

It is alleged the offender assaulted a 57-year-old man when he was getting out of his car.

Police describe the offender as tall, slim and of Indigenous appearance, aged between 30 and 40.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting job number 8129833.

– Police release.