Jacinta’s power plans moving forward

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The town council is moving forward with its foray into electricity generation proposed by Cr Jacinta Price, with the added expectation that street kids will re-direct their energies from smashing windows to producing green power.

Wayward youngsters are suspected of charging up their digital devices from public power points at Anzac Oval.

Because of rampant vandalism in the area the council will now be turning them off during certain hours.

But the council has already made enquiries with the Great Outdoor Gym Company in Brisbane for the supply of two pedal-powered mobile phone chargers, similar to the one pictured.

The model shown in our report yesterday is a “bespoke” model for Darling Harbour, according to the company’s Paul Hemmings.

The venture will no doubt spark another frenetic financial debate in town hall: Aspiring providers of money advice at $5000 a pop, take note.

Mr Hemming says the company’s basic model costs about $4900, ex-Brisbane.

According to Territory Generation the cost for charging a mobile phone is about one cent per day, depending on model.

At that rate the price of these pedal generators is the equivalent of the cost of charging a mobile phone for 1342 years.

That of course doesn’t include any repairs resulting from vandalism.

Declaration of no interest: The Alice Springs News Online is not charging the town council for this financial advice.