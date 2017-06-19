Are you sitting down?

A picture tells more than 1000 words: This was released by NT Opposition Leader Gary Higgins this morning …
Based on SA, NSW and WA Mid-Year Budget Review Forecasts for 2017/18.
SA and NSW State Budgets to be handed down 20 June 2017.
WA State Budget to be handed down 7 September 2017.
Be interesting to see a few of the previous years as well as a comparison.View Comment