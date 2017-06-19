Are you sitting down?

A picture tells more than 1000 words: This was released by NT Opposition Leader Gary Higgins this morning …

 

2454 deficit OK

 

Based on SA, NSW and WA Mid-Year Budget Review Forecasts for 2017/18. 
SA and NSW State Budgets to be handed down 20 June 2017. 
WA State Budget to be handed down 7 September 2017.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: June 19, 2017 at 12:54 pmPost a comment

One Comment (starting with the most recent)

NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
  1. Michael Dean
    Posted June 19, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Be interesting to see a few of the previous years as well as a comparison.

    View Comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*