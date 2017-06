By ERWIN CHLANDA

There were 543 people in the Alice Springs gaol as of midnight last Sunday, 500 men and 43 women.

About 87% are Aboriginal.

As of yesterday, 12 – a little more than 2% – were in paid employment under the Sentenced to a Job program. 17 were in volunteer employment.

Aborigines made up 94% of those in paid employment, and 100% of volunteer employment.

The illustration is from Google Earth. Like with Pine Gap, the details are blurred, for security reasons presumably.