NT falling behind in schools funding

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – In question time Minister Josh Frydenberg confirmed that funding for NT Government schools will be less than the rate of increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Minister Frydenberg was responding to my question.

This is an admission by the Turnbull Government that in real terms funding for government schools in the NT is not increasing, not remaining the same but is going backwards.

In last month’s Budget are two features impacting on funding for NT public schools.

• National growth for government schools was going to grow by 5% but in the Territory the funding was to grow only by 1.3%.

• The funding growth for NT government schools would not keep pace with the CPI.

This admission confirms the double cut the Turnbull Government’s 2017 Budget has delivered to Territory government schools.

In addition, Territory independent and Catholic schools will not grow to the standard of the national average.

Disadvantage in both the government and non-government sector is not being addressed and the Territory will fall further behind in the years ahead.

Warren Snowdon

Member for Linigiari