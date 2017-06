Police wish to speak to Eric Ebatarintja (pictured) in relation to an assault on two police officers in Alice Springs last week, according to a media release.

Police believe he may have information that might lead to an arrest.

The incident occurred at a service station on Dalgety Road about 5.45pm last Thursday, July 22.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries.

Police are urging Eric, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to contact police on 131 444.