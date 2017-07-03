People who like fireworks will cause them to be banned

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Once again I write that the people who will eventually get fireworks banned are the idiots who actually want to have them stay: It will be because of your behaviour and lack of respect for the rest of the community, that they will eventually be banned.

I and a lot of other people am utterly disgusted by the amount of rubbish left after the fireworks.

For those people who obviously want personal fireworks to stay legal, how about helping to give people who want to ban them, some positive reason to have them continue.

Stay within the legal hours of letting them off. Clean up after yourselves.

Heather Krikke

Lovegrove Drv

Alice Springs