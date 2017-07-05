Hordes of kids rampage: 50 cars hit

Hordes of children are on the rampage every night, especially near the Peter Kittle car dealership where last night 50 cars were damaged.
This is according to Tony O’Brien, principal of O’Brien Security, who says Indigenous youths aged from six to 16 are causing mayhem in the vicinity of the Indervon service station, Hungry Jack’s and the Beaurepairs tyres dealership across the road.
He says this has been going on for several month now: “Police seem to at a loss to prevent these youths from wandering the night.
“The government needs to step in. The town is getting frustrated. Police and security guards have been assaulted on many occasions, and passing cars have been stoned.
“These youths have no respect for authority.”
Mr O’Brien says the police mobile CCTV unit (pictured below) on the median strip of the Stuart Highway seems to be ineffective.
Local builder Joel Olzomer, who saw the damage at Kittles this morning, says he counted at least 27 cars damaged.
“There were apparently more than 50. They are basically all new cars on the highway frontage, the town’s main road.
“Cars had windows smashed, dings on panels – it looks like they used a metal instrument – and many cars had been run or jumped on.
“It is an absolute disgrace. I am concerned Alice Springs as it currently exists will not survive long enough to see these issues resolved.
“At minimum, the community must be kept safe and comfortable with the streets brought under control so we can live in some normality.”
The Alice Springs News Online is seeking comment from the police.
Government authorities need to step in ASAP.View Comment
These vandals need to be stopped and parents need to be responsible.
They know they can get away with it now because no one is touching them since the Don Dale fiasco and now with Central Australian Aboriginal Legal Aid Service (CAALAS) calling for the Judge to be sacked for daring to hold a youth in custody until he is assessed.
Come on CAALAS and Voller, what you going to do about all this happening now?
I’ve said it before, remember 2011 when about 30 extra cops from Darwin were sent down here? We need a quick flood of law and order.View Comment
The underlying problem is going to take generations to deal with, if at all.
But the damage is happening now.
It would be good to see the police comment here sometimes, just so we know they are aware of the public mood, but I’m sure they are.