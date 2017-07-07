5 abscond from Bush Mob, steal car, booze, cash from station

2459 absconder JONES OK2459 absconder SCRUTTON OK2459 absconder WANAMBI OK2459 absconder WAISTCOAT OK2459 absconder CORBETT OK

 

Five youths absconded from the Bush Mob facility, 90 kilometres east of Alice Springs overnight, according to police.

 

Superintendent Bradley Currie says the five youths walked to a nearby station where they allegedly caused property damage, stole cash, alcohol and a vehicle.

 

“The vehicle is a white Toyota Landcruiser utility, WA registered – WY 25802,” he says.

 

“We believe the youths may be in Alice Springs and we ask members of the public to notify police as soon as possible if they sight the vehicle or any of the youths.”

 

They are Ethan Jones (17), Denzel Scrutton (16), Syar Wanambi (15), Mason Waistcoat (14) and Bernhard Corbett (14), all pictured above.

 

Bushmob is a government-funded diversional facility where young offenders are ordered by courts to be confined instead of being imprisoned.

 

Police ask that the youths not be approached. Any sightings should be reported to police on 131 444.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: July 7, 2017 at 6:54 pmPost a comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*