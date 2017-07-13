‘Extreme concerns’ for Denny Jones

Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 48-year-old Denny Jones (pictured).

Search and Rescue Coordinator Senior Sergeant Michael Potts is asking for public assistance to help find Mr Jones, who was last seen 60 km north of Alice Springs.

“Mr. Jones was last seen at 2:00am on Sunday 18 June near the Stuart Highway adjacent to the Burt Creek Outstation,” he said.

“He is of Indigenous appearance, 175cm tall and weighs about 78 kilograms. At last sighting, he was wearing a white hoody, faded blue jeans and he wasn’t wearing any shoes.

“We are now asking for anyone who may have travelled on the Stuart Highway on June 18 between Alice Springs and Aileron Roadhouse and may have dash cam footage of their travel, to please contact police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

Police media release