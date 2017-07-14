27-year-old stands for council

Sir – I’m a born and bred Alice Springs local and I am putting my name forward for the position of councillor because I would like the chance of representing the future of Alice Springs.
It has afforded me many opportunities growing up here and I want to see it continue for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.
I attended Braitling Primary School, completed Year 12 at St Philip’s College and attained my electrical licence after finishing his apprenticeship in 2016.
I’ve been an active member of the Alice Springs sporting community, playing soccer since I was four years old, running with the Alice Springs Dingo Pack and coaching the under 18 West Football Club.
I was fortunate enough to represent Alice Springs interstate for both soccer and athletics, and continue to play soccer and AFL.
One of my proudest moments was finishing the 2013 Finke Desert Race and collecting my dog spike!
As a member of council, I want to see sport grow in Alice Springs, by providing further investment in the local sporting facilities for young people to pursue their hobbies.
Recycling needs to be further improved upon, with the introduction of kerbside collection for recyclables to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfill, and ultimately, prolonging the life of the current waste management facility.
I am keen to work with small businesses to provide better outcomes and to ensure the town continues to advance and prosper.
Small businesses are a vital part of the Alice Springs economy and we need to ensure that council is working with these businesses, local industry leaders and the NT Government to ensure strong local growth.
Joshua “Burgs” Burgoyne (pictured)
Alice Springs
One Comment (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
Great to see somebody younger put their hand up for ASTC.View Comment