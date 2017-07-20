Yaye’s Café at Araluen to close tomorrow

By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

The Department of Tourism and Culture will not comment on the reasons for the closure tomorrow of Yaye’s Café, located at the Araluen Cultural Precinct.

 

A media release today said the department has been advised by the cafe operator, Warkabout Pty Ltd, that it will cease operations, and a spokesperson would give no further details.

 

Athol Wark is one of the operators.

 

The department says it will make an “interim arrangement” and a public tender will be called inviting submissions from applicants to operate the café.

 

 

 

