Getting youth issues into FOCAS

Volunteer Bob Durnan (pictured) posted this on the Alice Springs Community Open Forum Facebook page at one minute to midnight yesterday:

ANOTHER NIGHT IN FOCAS (For Our Community Alice Springs) – THURSDAY REPORT.

Remarkably quiet down here outside the cinema and along the Mall now, despite a lot of movement earlier on.

On the barbecue front, Janet Lash Wright took care of the sizzle, ably assisted by Anita Fuamatu, who brought in extra provisions from some generous donors, plus Vicky Goude and Nat Nataline Ross helping with the production line.

Mark Edward Lockyer again led the foot patrols, accompanied by Beatrice Torrens and Elaine Nungarryi Williams.

It was good to catch up with some of the bus drivers and police, and late in the evening we had a visit from patrolling YOREOs Baden and Michelle.

Most young people took advantage of the buses from Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, Alice Springs Town Council, Tangentyere Council INC and the Gap Youth and Neighbourhood Centre.

These buses were doing relays to intensive activities at GYC near Piggly’s and the Tangentyere Youth Recreation Shed at 3 Brown Street from early to late, as well as taking children to their homes.

Very successful and well run programs tonight at both these venues, with Tangentyere putting on special activities for the under 12s from 7pm to 9pm, and basketball and a dance party for those over 12 years from 9:30 up to midnight.

Tomorrow night: We will do it all again!