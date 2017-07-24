Aboriginal flag on Anzac Hill? Give the right to others as well.

Alice Springs town councillor Steve Brown is combining his announcement to stand again in next month’s local government election with a call to allow the flying of the Aboriginal flag on Anzac Hill on special days, so long as other ethnic groups are given the same right.
“The Irish should have the right on St Pats Day the French on Bastille Day and so on,” he says.
Mr Brown says: “There is a belief amongst some that the Aboriginal Flag represents a nation. It does not.
“There never was an Aboriginal nation rather quite literally hundreds of small ones.
“Many of these don’t recognise what we know as the Aboriginal flag which in fact represents people by race not as a nation,” says Cr Brown who is currently on special leave to obtain medical treatment.
“Would that not then suggest that in a place where we seek to be equal if we fly a flag for one race? Wouldn’t it then mean we must fly a flag for all the other ethnic backgrounds who make up our nation?
“In my view such an occurrence would represent a dangerous disintegration of the Australian Nation.
“I have no issue with the flying of the Aboriginal flag anywhere else and possibly even next to the Australian flag on Anzac Hill on days that may be seen as being particularly signifigant to Aboriginal people such as Harmony day” with people from other nations getting the same privilege.
5 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
The so called “Australian” flag has a very foreign emblem dominating it and should be disqualified from being flown alongside the Territory and Aboriginal flags.View Comment
King Canute soldiering on!View Comment
I have no issues with the flying of the Aboriginal flag in any location and think it would be wonderful if Chansey were to also arrange for every Aboriginal organisation to fly the Australian flag as an acknowledgement of the Aboriginal commitment to reconciliation.View Comment
In Darwin all Aboriginal organisations that I have visited fly the Australian, Territory, Aboriginal and Torres Straight flags.
Perhaps they are more reconciled in the Top End than we are!
By “next to” I mean on the peripheries not at the Cenotaph where the flag that represents all of us, must be the only flag to fly.View Comment
It’s unfortunate that Cr Brown has such a narrow-minded view on this matter. Flying the Aboriginal flag on ANZAC Hill (Untyeyetwelye) demonstrates Central Australia’s recognition of First Nation peoples, promoting a strong sense of community reconciliation.View Comment
Flying the flags is a highly visible symbol of respect and can be used to promote a sense of community, create a welcoming environment and can demonstrate a commitment towards closing the gap.
ANZAC Hill, also known to many Traditional Owners as Untyeyetwelye was a place of strong cultural and spiritual significance for hundreds of years before Alice Springs was officially gazetted. Does Steve Brown have a personal issue with flying the Aboriginal flag?
Yes, we as Aboriginal people all come from different Aboriginal nations, but the Aboriginal flag represents our distinct culture and identity as First Nation peoples as a collective.
How is allowing the Aboriginal Flag to fly on ANZAC hill going to hurt anyone?
We’d be happy to organise some cross-cultural awareness training for Cr Brown if he so desires.