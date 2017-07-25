Alice Springs losing the space race?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – We are hearing that our precious funds from the sale of TIO currently deposited in the NT Industry Development Fund might be allocated to a Space Industry in Arnhem Land.

Negotiations seem to be well under way between the company behind the space proposal, Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA), the NT Government, the owners of the land the Gumattj Corporation and the Northern Land Council.

News of this major project apparently reliant on significant public money demands more transparency than is currently being provided. If the NT Government is to invest all our remaining TIO proceeds into such a project then surely other NT sites must be considered.

Central Australia has always been highly regarded as an ideal location for space and aeronautical facilities.

Was Central Australia considered in this process as a possible sit for a Space Industry? Has the Central Land Council and other traditional land owners in Central Australia been asked to put in their proposals for this potentially massive business opportunity?

With three Labor NT Government Members of Parliament in Central Australia, one would hope that our interests are being represented in negotiations such as this, but I suspect not.

I want to know exactly what the process has been in planning for a Space Industry in the NT and why we in Central Australia have seemed to be excluded.

Robyn Lambley MLA (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen